You'll start to see what Dr. Gohara calls "dynamic facial wrinkles": lines that are "apparent when your face is in motion, not at rest," she says. That includes glabellar lines (the "11" you get between your brows when you look angry or concerned) and frontalis lines (the horizontal ones you get when you look surprised).Sunscreen is an absolute must, as UV rays have been proved to destroy collagen. A retinol night cream can help rebuild collagen under the skin, which over time will help smooth lines on the surface. Try Vichy Liftactiv Retinol HA Advanced concentrate ($55; vichyusa.com ). Ready for the big guns? Botox can hide the lines for three to six months. What's more, injections may have a cumulative effect, preventing the wrinkles you've already got from getting deeper.