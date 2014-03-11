Works entire body while promoting agility and coordination.Start in the "up" part of a push-up position, with shoulders over wrists, body in a straight line from head to toe and feet hip-width apart (A). Rotate torso to right, putting weight on left hand, and lift right arm up as you raise core and pull left leg through and extend it out to 45 degrees, placing right foot on ground for support (B). Hold for 2 seconds, then return to start. Repeat on opposite side. Do 8 to 10 reps on each side.You should be looking up, along your raised arm.