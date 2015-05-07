1 of 11 Getty Images

Oh, baby

Some women get pregnant effortlessly; others spend months or even years trying to conceive. Why? Experts concede it's still largely a mystery. "We have hints—factors like when your mom went through menopause and how regular your cycles are—but they don't tell us everything," says Sarah Berga, MD, chair of ob-gyn and women's health at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. "So much of it depends on the individual."



That said, there are ways you and your partner could increase your chances of getting pregnant. Try these lifestyle tweaks.