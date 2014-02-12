Clenching and grinding your teeth (bruxism) when you're under stress can wreak havoc with your oral health. Grinding can cause teeth to crack or break, which may require repair with crowns or root canals. It can also result in damage to the jaw joint in the form of temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ), says Justin Philipp, who has a dental practice in Chandler, Ariz. "People clench or grind their teeth as a response to stress. However, most cases are a result of pathology such as misaligned or missing teeth and a 'bad bite.'" Treatments include orthodontics to improve the bite and even Botox injections in the muscles, which can reduce the amount of force and, therefore, the potential damage.