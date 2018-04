11 of 19 Getty Images

Using too much (or the wrong) foundation

The solution to fine lines isn't always to cover them with loads of makeup, says Ping; in fact, if you use too much foundation you'll risk it settling into those creases, only making them more noticeable. "The key is to spot correct only where you need it, with a liquid or cream foundation, concealer, or even just a tinted moisturizer." (Powder-based formulas can cake in creases, she says, and they can make dry skin—a common problem as you age—look flaky.) Also, be sure your foundation matches your skin tone, which can also change as you get older. "A lot of women use the same color forever, but you should really reevaluate every few years to see if it's still the best fit."