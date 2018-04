10 Myths About Vegetarian Diets, Busted

Trimming your meat habit (even just a little) could cut your risk of cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. In fact, a 2009 study infound that if women were to eat only 9 grams of meat per 1,000 calories, 21% fewer women would die of heart disease . Even if you decide to go full-veg for health reasons, it's OK to give in and have a buffalo wing during the game or a slice of turkey on Thanksgiving. After all, onestudy found that two-thirds of self-professed vegetarians have eaten some meat in the past day—and are still healthier.