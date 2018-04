Lose 10 Inches in 10 Days

This eight-move series will leave no muscle unworked—it engages nearly 400 of them (in your arms, abs, legs, butt and then some!) for serious head-to-toe and front-to-back sculpting. Based on the Tracy Anderson Method, "the moves are strategically placed in order to fatigue the muscles, allowing you to work each one deeply for overall strengthening, balance and proportion," explains Tracy. " Building strength and allowing the body's muscles to work together as one cohesive instrument will give lasting results and a lean and even-toned frame." Do the workout six days a week (four if you're strapped for time), following each strength session with 30 to 60 minutes of cardio, and you could lose up to 10 inches over your whole body in 10 days.