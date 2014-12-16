Lose 10 Inches in 10 Days

Targets shoulders, upper back, core, glutes and outer thighsStart kneeling; reach left hand to floor so it's in line with left knee. Place right hand along right leg. (Keep chest up and left arm straight). With hips stacked, lower them to 6 inches off the floor (A). Push hips back to start as you extend right leg straight out to side (B). Do 30 to 40 reps.Keep gaze down so that neck stays in a neutral position.