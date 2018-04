Establishing concrete goals (like these new year's resolutions ) will help you succeed. "You can't just say, 'Oh, I want to start working out' or 'I wish I could lose weight,'" says Tracy. (Here are more examples of resolutions that won't work .) "You need to have a specific plan and a clear vision of what you want for your body." So often we fail to reach our goals because we're simply not focused on what we actually hope to achieve. Write down why you want to shed weight. Jot down the days and times that you plan to work out, then build them into your calendar so there's no excuse. And starting today, make sure your fridge is stocked with good-for-you picks. "The sooner you begin making healthier choices that work for you," Tracy promises, "the faster you'll start feeling 10 to 20 years younger."