Set a bedtime

Sleep is one of those things everyone knows they need more of but can't quite figure out how to get. So treat yourself like a kid and set a time you have to be in bed by (say, 11 p.m. if you wake up at 7 a.m.). An hour before, turn off all your electronics. Browsing Pinterest on your iPad up to the moment you shut off the lights is only going to make it tougher to drift off and sleep soundly.