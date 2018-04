Location: Columbus, OhioThe Living Well program at Ohio State is broken up into three phases. Living Well (Phase 1) begins with a medical review, a fitness evaluation, and personal exercise and diet consultations. This assessment is followed by six months of fitness, nutrition, and behavior modification classes; individual appointments with exercise physiologists, dietitians, and behavioral therapists and follow-up assessments to measure progress. Upon completion of the program, Phase 1 patients are encouraged to continue on to the Living Well (Phase 2) and Step It Up (Phase 3) programs. These programs place more emphasis on exercise and long-term weight maintenance strategies.