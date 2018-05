If your condition is isolated to a few areas, topicals are the first line of defense, says Steven Feldman, MD, PhD, professor of dermatology at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, N.C."I divide patients into two groups: Those with a few spots where I use topicals, and those with so many spots that you can’t possibly put topicals on all of them." For those with psoriasis that covers many areas, oral medications and biologics might be a better fit.