Challenges remain

Declines in the smoking rate (from 21.2% to 19.6%) and levels of physical inactivity (26.2% to 22.9%) are most impressive, says Dr. Reed Tuckson, MD, external senior medical advisor to the United Health Foundation. "We're also relieved that for the first time since 1998, the obesity rate did not worsen."



But despite this progress, there's plenty of room for improvement: nearly 28% of American adults are obese, and close to 20% still smoke.



Residents of the following 25 states are ahead of the curve when it comes to getting (and staying) healthy.