Pre-plan your post-drink meal

Alcohol can indeed act as an appetite stimulant. And we all know it lowers inhibitions. So if you don't want to give in to eating things you wouldn't touch if you were sober, create a pre-drinking strategy. Stash something in your bag, like an all natural energy bar, so you won't grab a greasy slice of pizza. Or scope out restaurants nearby where you're going out, so if your friends want to grab a bite, you can suggest a spot where you know you can order a healthier option. Finally, strategically place some light snacks within sight at home, like pre-popped organic popcorn on the countertop, or cut fruit and fresh veggies and hummus front and center in the fridge. If you get a case of the munchies before bed, you're much more likely to grab what's readily available, rather than digging for something like chips or cookies.