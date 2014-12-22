2 of 11

Myth: Cold air can make you sick

Despite being called the common "cold," lower temperatures alone won't make you sick. In fact, the exact opposite is true. "Cells that fight infection in body actually increase if you go out into the cold," says Rachel C. Vreeman, MD, co-author of Don't Swallow Your Gum! Myths, Half-Truths, and Outright Lies About Your Body and Health. It's your body's way of combatting the stress of freezing temps. Plus, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cold viruses grow best at about 91 degrees; if you're outside in the cold, your nostrils are surely colder than that.