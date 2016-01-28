Run Happy All Winter Long

5 of 7 Getty Images

Hydrate As If It's Summer

Surprise: Chugging water is just as essential during cold-weather runs. While you might not get as sweaty, you're still losing liquids, says Vonda Wright, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at UPMC Center for Sports Medicine, in Pittsburgh. If you don't replenish, you could become dehydrated. Research shows that being dehydrated by as little as 2 percent (meaning you've dropped 1 to 3 pounds after a workout) can lead to cramps, headaches and fatigue. Don't wait until you're thirsty—that's a sign that your body is already parched. Instead, sip 20 ounces one hour before your run, then down another 20 within 30 minutes of finishing.