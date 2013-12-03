Best Holiday Gifts for Active Women

Gifts for runners, yoga lovers, gym goers, and more
More
Health.com
December 03, 2013
1 of 15
Fit gifts
If the ladies on your gift-giving list love running, yoga, skiing, or other activities that keep them moving, check out this guide to the hottest new fitness apparel and gear for the 2013 holiday season.
Advertisement
2 of 15Lisa Shin
Gloves supreme
For your friend who likes to spar, the bright pink Everlast 12-ounce
Women's Pro Style training gloves are a knockout. Plus, the germ resistant lining fights off bacteria and odors. ($40; sportsauthority.com)
3 of 15Lisa Shin
Cold comfort
She'll love that these lightweight, thermal-lined, waterproof boots are as practical as they are fashionable. ($120; columbia.com)
Advertisement
4 of 15Lisa Shin
Go for the gold
Lole's down-filled, quilted Angie nylon ski jacket is both toasty and totally chic. ($360; lolewomen.com)
Advertisement
5 of 15Lisa Shin
Roll with it
Trigger Point Performance's Grid Mini has a quilted surface to unkink your favorite runner’s tense muscles. ($25; tptherapy.com)
Advertisement
6 of 15Lisa Shin
Chic sneaks
She can rock the Puma Sky Hi II Animal sneakers to and from the gym, or pair the basketball-inspired kicks with red skinny jeans to get in touch with her wild child. ($75; Nordstrom.com)
Advertisement
7 of 15Lisa Shin
Oxygen tank
Thanks to the airy mesh fabric of the Chai Tank by Anue Yoga for New
Balance, her skin will stay super cool during intense workouts. ($48; newbalance.com)
Advertisement
8 of 15Lisa Shin
Arm yourself
SoulCycle gloves keep arms toasty but leave fingers free to tweet. Available after Dec. 1. ($58; soul-cycle.com)
Advertisement
9 of 15asicsamerica.com
Shows off stems
The wide, flat waistband makes the Asics Abby short both flattering and comfortable (no more muffin top!). Breathable fabric keeps her dry during intense boot camp or hot yoga classes. ($45; asicsamerica.com)
Advertisement
10 of 15nikestore.com
Treat her feet
Help her make the most of barefoot workouts like yoga, barre, and pilates with the Nike Studio Wrap Pack. The three-part footwear system provides extra support and traction while preserving that barefoot feel. ($110; nikestore.com)
Advertisement
11 of 15specialized.com
For tender tushes
A properly fitting saddle can make an uncomfortable bike feel good as new. The Specialized Women's Lithia Comp Gel saddle comes in three sizes for a totally custom fit. ($100; specialized.com)
Advertisement
12 of 15roxy.com
Snowbunny style
Whether she's planning to hit the slopes or simply build a snowman with her kids, the Roxy Dynamite Pant will keep her warm and dry in the snow. The jeans styling is flattering for all body types. Available in six colors. ($110; roxy.com)
Advertisement
13 of 15zumbafitness.com
Dancing queen
Zumba Fitness Incredible Results is a new four-DVD set that includes six workout programs designed to deliver a total-body workout in a short amount of time. Perfect for someone whose new year's resolution is to get fit and have fun while doing it. ($90; available late November, zumbaoffer.com)
Advertisement
14 of 15gaiam.com
Slip-free hot yoga
Hot yoga lovers and those who simply sweat a lot will adore Gaiam's new Sol Dry Grip Yoga Mat. A topcoat wicks away moisture, and the mat actually provides better grip the hotter you get. ($70; gaiam.com)
Advertisement
15 of 15movingcomfort.com
Gadget-friendly gloves
The Moving Comfort Just Right gloves provide just the right amount of warmth for winter runs. Added bonus—thanks to tech-tipped fingers, you can Tweet or text on your touchscreen phone without having to expose your digits to the cold. ($30, movingcomfort.com)