The 10 Most Filling Foods for Diets

A study from Saint Louis University found that folks who ate eggs for breakfast consumed 330 fewer calories throughout the day than those who had a bagel. "Eggs are one of the few foods that are a complete protein, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids that your body can't make itself," says Joy Dubost, RD, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "Once digested, those amino acids trigger the release of hormones in your gut that suppress appetite."Don't discard the yolks—about half an egg's protein lives in those yellow parts. Adding vegetables to a scramble boosts its volume and fiber content for few extra calories (an egg has 78, and a cup of spinach just 7).