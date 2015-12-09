Surprising Causes of Winter Depression

If seasonal revelry has upped your alcohol consumption, then you may notice you're feeling draggier than usual when the alarm clock chimes in the morning. It's not just about hangovers: a study published online in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research found that although booze may help put you to sleep, it prevents you from getting high quality rest. "If you go to a holiday party with wine being poured, it's hard to keep track of what you're drinking," says Sharp. Be clear with yourself: Nurse one glass of Pinot Noir as long as possible, then switch to water.