Party-Pretty In A Flash

To make a statement, go with a bold lip color, says Fiona Stiles, celebrity makeup artist for the brand Mark. Here's how: If you're fair or prefer a softer finish, go with a sheer lipstick or gloss. If you have darker skin or want maximum impact, pick a satin shade. For the perfect backdrop, you want to go more neutral on the rest of your face, she explains. That means a matte shadow, not one with sparkle ("so you don't look disco glam"), a thin line of black liner and a dusting of bronzer instead of blush for natural warmth. Once you're done, line your lips with a liner that matches your lipstick. Then, using a lip or concealer brush for precision, fill in your lips with color. The final tip? Blot, blot, blot!