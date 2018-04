11 of 13 Getty Images

The verdict on citrus sodas: Dig in (in moderation)

The research: There's not yet any evidence that BVO is toxic in low doses. To be on the safe side, the FDA imposes a limit on the amount of BVO—no more than .0015 percent—in drinks. The only reported problems have been in those who drank huge amounts: One man who had been downing 2 to 4 liters of BVO-containing soda every day for several months showed symptoms of nervous-system trouble.



The Bottom line: Unless you're drinking nothing but citrus-flavored beverages, BVO is unlikely to harm you. But that doesn't mean sugary drinks are the best healthwise. If you love citrus, slice up a lemon and a lime, add them to a pitcher of water and guzzle away.