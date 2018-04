5 Ways to Treat Injuries and Speed Recovery

Feeling achy from a running injury ? "Given time, your body will usually start to heal on its own," says Lisa Callahan, MD, co-director of the Women's Sports Medicine Center at the Hospital for Special Surgery, in New York City.If the pain lasts for more than 10 to 14 days, or if it's very sudden or severe (meaning you can't walk without pain or it's noticeably swollen), it's time to visit a doctor. In the meantime, here are a few things you can do to help speed your recovery.