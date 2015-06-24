Happy No-Guilt Thanksgiving!

3 of 5 Travis Rathbone

I have to have... turkey (light and dark meat) and gravy

Splurge on the bird—the protein in turkey helps slow the digestion and absorption of carbs, resulting in more stable blood sugar and insulin control. That means you won't be scrounging in the fridge for leftovers an hour after eating.



• If you can live without the skin, you'll save about 4 grams of fat from a 4-ounce portion.

• Keep servings of stuffing and mashed potatoes to about the size of half tennis balls, or have a whole-tennis-ball-size portion of one or the other.

• Pile up the white and dark meat for a portion that's as large as a bar and a half of soap.

• You can have enough gravy and cranberry sauce to fill a shot glass each.

• For dessert, savor a sliver of pie. Use the two-thumbnail guide (see previous slide).



Total: 740 calories