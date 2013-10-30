Makeup That Takes Off 10 Years

1 of 11 Getty Images

Makeup magic

You could do everything right for your skin, but if your makeup is wrong, your anti-aging efforts will come to naught. That's because the colors and formulas you pick to layer on immediately impact how fresh you look. "With the right products and application tricks, you'll appear younger," says Sandy Linter, a New York City celebrity makeup artist for Lancôme. Many of the new formulas are even laced with age-erasing ingredients. Try them and you just might get mistaken for a woman who lives at her derm's office (or who at least gets a lot of sleep).