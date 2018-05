Ramp up your moisturizing, says Dr. Adigun: If you use a lightweight lotion in the summer, switch to a heavier cream or ointment. Get one that you scoop out of a jar or squeeze from a tube; pump formulas are often diluted with water or alcohol, reducing the ability to seal in moisture. Apply every time you shower or wash your face, says Dr. Goldenberg, while skin is still damp, and use lukewarm water (not hot, which can irritate skin), keep your shower as short as possible, and choose gentle, fragrance-free soaps or cleansers. (Some experts suggest moisturizing before you get in the shower , too!) And skip the washcloth, says Dr. Adigun. "You really just need to use soap on your underarms and your groin; you don't need to lather up and scrub all over your body—all that does is remove your skin's natural oils."