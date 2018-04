If you buy coverage through the state marketplace, you can choose among health plans in four categories: Bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Platinum plans generally have the highest monthly premiums and lowest out-of-pocket costs. With a bronze plan, premiums are lower but you’ll shell out more when you need care. "People can choose the plan that best fits their family’s needs and budget," Brown said.People who are under 30 and can't find a plan for less than 8% of their income may be eligible for a catastrophic plan If you visit the doctor often or take prescription drugs, consider a gold or platinum plan. If you qualify to receive help paying your out-of-pocket costs, you must choose a silver plan.