Ask before bringing food

"People insist on making and bringing meals," says Marybeth Hillard. "I've done it myself for another family when someone set up a schedule, but in our case it wasn't the best solution. I know they have good intentions, but it made me feel guilty that we weren't eating all the food," she says. Sometimes people find even the food delivery stressful, so call and ask first. You could say, "I'm making a lasagna and can bring over half. I could leave it outside your door and you don’t even have to see me." That way your friend can choose if she feels like eating that day—or feels well enough to see you." Maslowski couldn't have eaten the food if she wanted to; her taste buds were affected by her chemo. "Someone would bring chicken with no seasoning on it but it still tasted salty to me," she says. "Then somebody read that the last thing a person in chemo wants is food they've never eaten before because they get picky, just like in pregnancy—that's when they hatched the plan to deliver me groceries instead of meals."