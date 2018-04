17 of 17 Getty Images

There's no permanent cellulite solution

Fact (for now)



This one's not exactly true or false, but scientists do seem to be getting better and better at finding long-term solutions for treating trouble spots. The most recent and promising procedure is a surgery called Cellulaze, approved by the FDA in 2012, in which an optic laser melts fat, breaks up fibrous connective tissue and stimulates the growth of new collagen, all through a pinhole-sized incision in the skin. "It's great because it works on both those fibers that are pulling down your skin and on the fat globules that are popping through," says Dr. Karcher. Recovery is quick, too: "You might be a little bit sore afterward, but you can have it done on a Friday and be back to work by Monday." The treatment starts at about $3,500 per leg, but results seem to last at least a year or two.