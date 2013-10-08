Jessica Alba's Top 5 Good, Gentle Products

The actress and entrepreneur shares her go-to products for hair, skin and more.

Amy Spencer
October 08, 2013
Star Faves

Jessica Alba, actress and mother of two, has always loved healthy, natural living. It has inspired her to create The Honest Company, an empire of nontoxic beauty, home and baby products. Here, she shares some of her all-time, favorite products that are gentle on your skin as well as the environment.
Koh Gen Do Macro Vintage Essence Masks

"I use them when I'm flying. I look like a serial killer for sure. [Laughs] But they're so good."
Honest Conditioning Mist

"Both of my kids have half-curly, half-fine hair, so this detangling spray is a lifesaver for us."
Eucalyptus Oil

"You can use this in your bath, when you're sick or as an essential oil in your cleaning products."
Distilled White Vinegar

"I love vinegar for cleaning. Then I add essential oils like rosemary or lavender oil to jazz it up."
Honest Organic Lip Balm

"Haven calls it 'Pipstick.' It's the only thing we allow Honor to wear outside of the house, so she's into it."

