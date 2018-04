5 of 13

Best Latte: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (modified order)

Starbucks allows customers to fully customize their drink orders, so with some careful instructions, you can savor a pumpkin spice latte without the guilt. Ask your barista for nonfat milk, to hold the whipped cream, and to add just one pump of syrup (the standard for a 16-ounce Grande is four) to save up to 150 calories and 13 g of fat.