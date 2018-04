1 of 14 Lisa Shin

Upgrade your kicks

No need to settle for running sneaks that are just "meh." Replacing old pairs can protect your feet and pump up your performance. "There is increasing attention to how a shoe flexes, making sure it bends and aligns with the foot joints as they move through the running gait," says Johanna Bjorken, merchandise director for JackRabbit Sports in New York City. "This makes shoes feel lighter and more comfortable." Also, since your feet aren't "fighting" the sneakers, it cuts down on strain. Try out these top pliable picks for the town, trail and track.