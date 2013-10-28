7 Yummy Squash Recipes

Good gourd! From tacos to pumpkin cupcakes, check out what you can make with this seasonal superfood.

More
Caroline Wright
October 28, 2013
1 of 8 William Brinson

Good gourd

A true superfood, squash is low in calories and packed with vitamins A and C, fiber, folate and potassium. It's also one of the most versatile vegetables in your kitchen. Chop it up and use it in tacos, pastas and even desserts. Here are some healthy, delicious recipes, from Squash Tacos with Avocado to Spiced Pumpkin Cupcakes.
Advertisement
2 of 8 William Brinson

Squash Tacos with Avocado

When shopping for squash, look for a vibrant gourd that feels heavy for its size and firm to the touch.

Ingredients: Butternut or acorn squash, chili powder, garlic, corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro, white onion, lime, olive oil, salt, pepper

Calories: 336

Try this recipe: Squash Tacos with Avocado

3 of 8 William Brinson

Pasta with Bacon, Squash and Sage

Store uncut winter squash in a cool, dry place for up to one to two months.

Ingredients: Butternut or kabocha squash, bacon, red pepper, sage, medium whole-grain shell-shaped pasta, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper

Calories: 387

Try this recipe: Pasta with Bacon, Squash and Sage
Advertisement
4 of 8 William Brinson

Spaghetti Squash with Ricotta and Gremolata

Swap pasta for spaghetti squash and you'll save 179 calories and 33 grams of carbohydrates per cup.

Ingredients: Spaghetti squash, lemon zest, parsley, garlic, whole-milk ricotta, olive oil, salt, pepper

Calories: 212

Try this recipe: Spaghetti Squash with Ricotta and Gremolata
Advertisement
5 of 8 William Brinson

Spiced Pumpkin Cupcakes

In a hurry? Canned puréed pumpkin is a good option if you're short on time. A half-cup serving is loaded with nutrients, including 4 grams of filling fiber. Just be sure to buy 100 percent pure pumpkin, not sugary pumpkin pie filling.

Ingredients: Whole-wheat pastry flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, salt, unsalted butter, dark brown sugar, egg, canned pumpkin, plain yogurt, reduced-fat cream cheese, vanilla extract, confectioner's sugar

Calories: 101

Try this recipe: Spiced Pumpkin Cupcakes
Advertisement
6 of 8 William Brinson

Squash and Molasses Pie

To remove skin, use a sturdy vegetable peeler or a sharp chef's knife. You can also leave the peel on for roasting, especially with thinner-skinned varieties, like delicata and acorn—it's edible and full of fiber and disease-fighting phytonutrients.

Ingredients: Squash, graham cracker crust, eggs, molasses, dark brown sugar, reduced-fat milk, cinnamon, cloves, salt, black pepper

Calories: 225

Try this recipe: Squash and Molasses Pie
Advertisement
7 of 8 William Brinson

Mashed Roasted Squash and Garlic

Ingredients: Squash, garlic, chicken or vegetable broth, unsalted butter, olive oil, salt, black pepper

Calories: 129

Try this recipe: Mashed Roasted Squash and Garlic
Advertisement
8 of 8 William Brinson

Crunch Time

You know to toast pumpkin seeds—but did you know you can snack on the seeds from any winter squash? (They're a delicious source of iron, fiber and zinc.) Place the scrapings from the inside of the squash in a large bowl and break apart membranes with your fingers. Fill bowl with water and let stand at least 5 minutes. (Most of the seeds will separate.) Use a slotted spoon to transfer seeds to paper towels. Pat dry.

Try this recipe:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up