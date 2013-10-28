7 Yummy Squash Recipes

You know to toast pumpkin seeds—but did you know you can snack on the seeds from any winter squash? (They're a delicious source of iron, fiber and zinc.) Place the scrapings from the inside of the squash in a large bowl and break apart membranes with your fingers. Fill bowl with water and let stand at least 5 minutes. (Most of the seeds will separate.) Use a slotted spoon to transfer seeds to paper towels. Pat dry.