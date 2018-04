The only rule about stir-fries is there really are no rules. You can throw in whatever veggies you have left over in the fridge, or follow the recipe to the letter. Either way (as long as you go light on the sauces and seasonings) you'll have a light, nutrient-packed meal. Speed up this dish by batch-cooking brown rice early in the week. Since shrimp and veggies both cook quickly, this stir-fry will be finished in about 15 minutes.