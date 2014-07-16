Getting the kids out to school in the morning can be a bit of a manic panic. (Where are my socks? The bus is here!) While you want to make sure your kids start the day right with a healthy breakfast, some days are just grab-and-go.
Here’s where we can help. Try these make-ahead breakfasts for those crazy days, or really any day. These recipes are delicious, kid-friendly, and fast. Have a great day!
Low-Fat Strawberry-Cinnamon Muffins
These muffins provide 3 grams of protein, 94 milligrams of calcium, and aren't your typical high-calorie confection. They're made with fat-free yogurt and low-fat milk to cut back on unhealthy fats.
Thinking it's unlikely you'll have fresh strawberries on hand? No worries, this recipe calls for strawberry jam for flavor, so no need for special trips to the grocery store.
These 6-step muffins are 150 calories and 3 grams of fiber each. The muffins use whole-wheat flour, mashed bananas, fat-free milk, and quick-cooking oats, making them considerably healthier than store-bought varieties.
Added bonus? They take about 20 minutes to make and you can freeze them for up to two weeks.
These 150-calorie breakfast bars are low in fat, sodium, and cholesterol while providing 3 grams of fiber in each sweet and nutty bar. They're made with a combination of maple syrup, cinnamon, quick-cooking oats, pitted dates, applesauce, and walnuts and will have your kids saying, "more please" before they’ve finished chewing.
We love quiche because it's so easy to make—and it's the perfect make-ahead meal. This quiche provides vitamin C and E as well as 2 grams of fiber and antioxidants from the tomatoes. It uses reduced-fat cottage cheese, egg substitute, and a variety of nutrient-packed veggies like green bell pepper and zucchini.
When you make coffee cake at home, it's a significantly better option than the fatty packaged varieties available at bakeries and grocery stores. Our recipe uses fat-free yogurt instead of sour cream and egg substitute instead of eggs to make the recipe healthier. If you want, you can also replace some of the white flour with whole-wheat flour and skip coffee ingredients, like espresso granules, to limit caffeine content for kids.
This recipe can be frozen without the icing for easy storage.
This pretty breakfast is like the citrus sun rising on a great day. It takes only 10 minutes to prep, but you can cut the grapefruit and oranges into sections the night before, and then simply plate this fruity, delicious, and healthy breakfast in the morning. The recipe calls for Greek yogurt but you can use any yogurt, including your child's favorite flavor.
This recipe turns French toast from a weekend treat into something the kids can enjoy during the week—without too much work on your part. It's a 6-step simple recipe that is assembled the night before, but it does require some planning. Since the cook time is about 55 minutes, you'll need to pop it in the oven as soon as you get up—but that warm, delicious taste makes it totally worth it.
These jam-filled scones look as good as they taste. With 4 grams of fiber, your kids will feel full until they make it to the cafeteria for lunch. This recipe uses cherries, but you can use cranberries, raisins, nuts, or whatever you have on hand.
You can top the scones with Greek yogurt and sugar-free jam, but kids can also eat them plain—especially if they need to grab n' go.
This 300-calorie breakfast wrap is perfect for an on-the-go breakfast. It provides veggies to give your kids a healthy start to their day, protein from eggs, as well as Monterey Jack cheese and healthy corn. If your child isn't a fan of spicy food, leave out the jalapeños.
This meal takes less than 10 minutes to make, but you can even make it the night before and assemble in the morning.