Best Fall Running and Fitness Gear

Alyssa Shaffer
October 22, 2013
1 of 7

Running must-haves

Find the best running gear, from breathable tops to cushy kicks.
2 of 7

An eye-catching vest

The neon hue, reflective hits and snazzy mid-back LED light on the wind-and-water-resistant Saucony Vizi vest ($95; saucony.com) make nighttime jogs safer.
3 of 7

A breathable top

Brooks Equilibrium LS II ($50; brooksrunning.com) has mesh inserts and UPF 40+ fabric. Also: The pattern is very cute.
4 of 7

Comfy tights

So long, stinkiness: The Moving Comfort Sprint Tech tights ($82; movingcomfort.com) are made with odor-eliminating recycled coffee grounds.
5 of 7

A super supportive bra

The Champion Smoothie sports bra ($38; championusa.com; sizes 34-36 B, C and D, and 38D) offers a trifecta of support to help minimize bounce: separate cups, adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure.
6 of 7

Lightweight, cushy kicks

A special foam in the Pearl Izumi EM Road H3 ($130; pearlizumi.com) pads feet for truly great shock absorption. The roomy toe box and seamless upper help nix chafing to keep feet blister-free. Result? Many ouchless miles.

7 of 7

A time-calorie tracker

The Nike+ SportWatch GPS Powered by TomTom ($169; tomtom.com) has extra large display numbers that track pace, calorie burn and distance. When you're done, you'll get encouraging messages, like "Great job!"

