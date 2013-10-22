Best Fall Running and Fitness Gear

Find the best running gear, from breathable tops to cushy kicks.
Advertisement
2 of 7
An eye-catching vest
The neon hue, reflective hits and snazzy mid-back LED light on the wind-and-water-resistant Saucony Vizi vest ($95; saucony.com) make nighttime jogs safer.
3 of 7
A breathable top
Brooks Equilibrium LS II ($50; brooksrunning.com) has mesh inserts and UPF 40+ fabric. Also: The pattern is very cute.
Advertisement
4 of 7
Comfy tights
So long, stinkiness: The Moving Comfort Sprint Tech tights ($82; movingcomfort.com) are made with odor-eliminating recycled coffee grounds.
Advertisement
5 of 7Lisa Shin
A super supportive bra
The Champion Smoothie sports bra ($38; championusa.com; sizes 34-36 B, C and D, and 38D) offers a trifecta of support to help minimize bounce: separate cups, adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure.
Advertisement
6 of 7
Lightweight, cushy kicks
A special foam in the Pearl Izumi EM Road H3 ($130; pearlizumi.com) pads feet for truly great shock absorption. The roomy toe box and seamless upper help nix chafing to keep feet blister-free. Result? Many ouchless miles.
The Nike+ SportWatch GPS Powered by TomTom ($169; tomtom.com) has extra large display numbers that track pace, calorie burn and distance. When you're done, you'll get encouraging messages, like "Great job!"