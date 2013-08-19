Can You Spot the Skin Cancer?

Here's how to identify a melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and more.
More
Health.com
August 19, 2013
1 of 7Getty Images
Spot the dot
Skin cancer isn't always simple to identify. In fact, it often goes undiagnosed for far too long. Knowing which marks and blemishes on your body should be cause for concern can help you to get diagnosed before it's too late.
Advertisement
2 of 7The Skin Cancer Foundation
Basal cell carcinoma
The most common form of skin cancer is basal cell carcinoma. Like squamous cell, it tends to show up in places that get a lot of sun, like the face, shoulders, and back.
3 of 7The American Academy of Dermatology
Melanoma
Melanoma is the deadliest from of skin cancer. Look for its so-called ABCDE signs: Asymmetry (the mole's halves don't match); Borders that are uneven; Color ranging from light to almost black; Diameter typically larger than 6 millimeters (the size of a pencil eraser); and Evolution of some kind in a short amount of time—what doctors consider the most telling signs.
Advertisement
4 of 7The Skin Cancer Foundation
Actinic keratosis
The scaly or crusty growths from actinic keratosis are the most common precancer, affecting over 58 million Americans.
Advertisement
5 of 7Getty Images
Squamous cell carcinoma
Squamous cell carcinoma is the second-most-common skin cancer. It may present itself on all areas of the body, but most commonly it's found on areas frequently exposed to the sun.
Advertisement
6 of 7The American Association of Dermatology
Benign mole
A benign mole is symmetrical with smooth borders and consistent coloring.
Advertisement
7 of 7The Melanoma Education Foundation
Nodular melanoma
This form of skin cancer can be especially fast-growing. It usually starts as a raised area.