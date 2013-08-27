Health Beauty Awards: 10 Best Body Products

Body wash, toothpaste, sunscreen, and more! After months of slathering and lathering, Health editors and a team of pros picked their absolute favorite beauty products for the face, body, makeup, nails, and hair. We selected a total of 45 amazing beauty buys, which aim high, keep it simple, and totally deliver. Here are the best buys for your body.
Expert tip: For natural, born-this-way color, apply a gradual self-tanner for five to seven days straight, then touch up every few days to maintain your desired shade. Use broad, back-and-forth strokes to blend without streaks.