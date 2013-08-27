Health Beauty Awards: 11 Best Face Products

Estée Lauder CyberWhite HD Advanced Spot Correcting Moisture Lotion ($60; macys.com)



The key ingredient, baicalin, is a proven skin lightener. Beauty blogger Polly Blitzer saw “more luminous skin” in just two days, but give it a month of a.m. and p.m. use to work on discoloration.

UPDATE (March 11, 2016): Sorry, this product is no longer available, but our beauty editors think you'll like SK-II Power Brightening Specialist ($205; sk-ii.com).