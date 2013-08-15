10 Stroke Symptoms Everyone Should Know

A stroke—a decrease in blood flow to the brain due to a clot or bleeding—is a medical emergency. And doctors often say “time is brain,” meaning the quicker you get treatment, the less likely it is that your brain tissue will be permanently damaged. About 80% of strokes are due to a clot (ischemic strokes) and the rest are due to bleeding in the brain (hemorrhagic stroke).



“There are treatments available for stroke that need to be provided within the first 3-4 hours, such as clot-busting medications. That is why urgent attention is critical,” says Seemant Chaturvedi MD, professor of neurology at Wayne State University School of Medicine. So don’t waste time wondering if you should go to the hospital. If you or someone you know has the following symptoms, call 911.