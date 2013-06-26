1 of 7 Getty Images

Perfect (grill) marks

Freshly grilled vegetables are a highlight of summer, but if you don't do it right, your zucchini and asparagus are apt to turn into a soggy, pulpy mess. If you follow these foolproof grilling tips, on the other hand, you'll end up with perfectly charred veggies that just may be the star of the meal. (What burgers?)



Each vegetable needs slightly different treatment, but one key rule of thumb applies to them all: Cook vegetables over direct heat at medium-high temperature, and remember to turn about halfway through!



