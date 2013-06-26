Freshly grilled vegetables are a highlight of summer, but if you don't do it right, your zucchini and asparagus are apt to turn into a soggy, pulpy mess. If you follow these foolproof grilling tips, on the other hand, you'll end up with perfectly charred veggies that just may be the star of the meal. (What burgers?)
Each vegetable needs slightly different treatment, but one key rule of thumb applies to them all: Cook vegetables over direct heat at medium-high temperature, and remember to turn about halfway through!
Advertisement
2 of 7Getty Images
Summer squash
How to prep: Cut into 1/4-inch-thick lengthwise slices and brush with oil.
How to grill: Cook until you see even grill marks, about 6 minutes. Squash should be pliable when bent with tongs, tender when pierced.
3 of 7Getty Images
Eggplant
How to prep: Cut into 1/4-inch-thick lengthwise slices and brush with oil.
How to grill: Cook until you see even grill marks, about 6 minutes. Eggplant should be pliable when bent with tongs, tender when pierced.
Advertisement
4 of 7Getty Images
Bell peppers
How to prep: Cut into 2-inch-wide lengthwise slices and toss in oil.
How to grill: Cook until charred in spots, about 10 minutes. Peppers should be moist, fragrant, pliable when bent with tongs, tender when pierced.
Advertisement
5 of 7Getty Images
Corn
How to prep: Shuck cobs and brush with oil.
How to grill: Cook until kernels turn deep yellow (charred in spots) and give slightly when pressed, about 12 minutes.
Advertisement
6 of 7Getty Images
Asparagus
How to prep: Trim spears and toss in oil. Place on foil if spears are thin.
How to grill: Cook until charred in spots, about 8 minutes. Asparagus should be moist, slightly curved when picked up by one end, tender when sliced.
Advertisement
7 of 7Getty Images
Plum tomatoes
How to prep: Cut in half lengthwise, remove seeds and toss with oil.
How to grill: Cook until charred in spots, 4 to 5 minutes. Skin should have begun to peel back, and flesh should be soft.