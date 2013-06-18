8 Refreshing Chilled Soups for Summer

Quick and easy recipes that turn seasonal fruits and vegetables into a delicious light lunch or snack.

June 18, 2013
Summer's coolest meal

A steaming bowl of soup can be a big turn-off when the temperature starts to climb, but chilled soups are a different story altogether. Cool, refreshing, colorful, and loaded with seasonal fruits and veggies, they're a perfect way to beat the heat.

These eight quick and easy recipes turn in-season produce like blueberries and green tomatoes into a refreshing light lunch or snack.
Ginger and Carrot Soup

Make it ahead! You can prep this soup several days in advance, but don't stir in the yogurt until a few hours before serving.

Ingredients: Carrots, onion, lime, ginger, garlic, yogurt, vegetable broth, olive oil, salt, pepper

Calories: 114

Try this recipe: Ginger and Carrot Soup
Curried Zucchini Soup

Be colorful. Like variety? Sub in yellow squash for some or all of the zucchini.

Ingredients: Zucchini, onion, garlic, curry powder, sour cream, cilantro, olive oil, salt, pepper

Calories: 165

Try this recipe: Curried Zucchini Soup
Green Tomato Gazpacho

Ingredients: Green tomatoes, cucumbers, thyme, Tabasco, bread crumbs, garlic, croutons, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper

Calories: 228

Try this recipe: Green Tomato Gazpacho
Blueberry And Yogurt Soup With Lime Swirl

Ingredients: Blueberries, Greek yogurt, honey, cinnamon, lime, sugar

Calories: 301

Try this recipe: Blueberry and Yogurt Soup with Lime Swirl
Cantaloupe Soup With Mint

Go green. Swap an equal amount of honeydew for the cantaloupe, or combine them.

Ingredients: Cantaloupe, honey, orange juice, mint

Calories: 147

Try this recipe: Cantaloupe Soup with Mint
Spinach and Avocado Soup

Please a crowd. Company coming? To make this soup special, garnish with a bit of cooked crabmeat along with the lemon.

Ingredients: Spinach, avocado, flour, milk, chicken broth, Tabasco, lemon, onion, olive oil, salt, pepper

Calories: 243

Try this recipe: Spinach and Avocado Soup
Chilled Summer Borscht

Ingredients: Red onion, beets, dill, yogurt, chicken broth, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper

Calories: 199

Try this recipe: Chilled Summer Borscht
Buttermilk-Corn Soup With Shrimp

Spice it up. Add a handful of your favorite chopped fresh herbs just before serving, if desired. Try basil, cilantro or parsley.

Ingredients: Shrimp, onion, garlic, chili powder, corn, buttermilk, olive oil, salt, pepper

Calories: 320

Try this recipe: Buttermilk-Corn Soup with Shrimp

