Eat crappy, sleep crappy. That’s the message of a new study from the University of Pennsylvania. It found that people who reported the healthiest sleep patterns also had the most varied diets. These key nutrients have been shown to play a role in regulating sleep, so aim to eat them often for sounder slumber.
Lycopene
Lycopene is found in grapefruit, tomatoes, papaya and watermelon.
Selenium
Get it in fish such as halibut, tuna and cod, as well as shellfish, barley, turkey and nuts.
Vitamin C
The top sources of vitamin C include pineapple, strawberries, papaya, cirrus fruits, bell peppers, broccoli, and kale.
According to a study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating easily digested carbs (such as cereal, rice, potatoes or white bread) four hours before bedtime led people to fall asleep faster.