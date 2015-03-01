5 Delicious Homemade Veggie Burgers

This meatless burger uses carrots, egg whites, dried lentils, and smoked cheddar cheese to craft a healthy and delicious patty. With 10 grams of fiber, and 38% of your daily-recommended protein, this burger will keep you full and satisfied. Adding half a cup of carrots on the side delivers more than a day's worth of immune-boosting beta-carotene and vitamin A.



Try this recipe: Smoked Cheddar and Lentil Burgers