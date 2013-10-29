12 Homemade Face Masks for Fresh, Younger-Looking Skin

10 of 13 Getty Images

Brown sugar

Sweeten your anti-aging regimen with this. The natural grains in brown sugar help exfoliate skin to remove dead skin cells for a healthier glow.



Use this treatment twice a week.



How to make it: (Created by The Body Deli) Pulse 1/2 cup dark brown sugar in a coffee grinder to make it finer and a bit less abrasive (no need to grind if you're using it for your body). Add 3 tablespoons olive oil for extra moisture and, if you want, a pinch of nutmeg for fragrance; stir until it forms a paste. Wet your face, apply scrub in a circular motion for 1 to 2 minutes, then wash off with warm water.