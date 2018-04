Don't you love granola for breakfast, granola bars for a snack, and those fun little granola parfaits you can get at fast food restaurants anytime? So wholesome right? Well, actually not. Despite its healthy image, some store-bought granola is so loaded with fat and calories it makes our list of fattening foods you should never eat. The solution? Make your own homemade granola, breakfast bars, and parfaits—since you know exactly what's going into it, you can keep it low-sugar, but still totally delicious. Here, some of our all-time favorite homemade granola recipes to pair with fresh fruit and Greek yogurt for a well-rounded, diet-friendly breakfast.