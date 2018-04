7 of 19 Getty Images

My wedding-day confession

"Our wedding [on the beach at a Caribbean resort] was beautiful—and tiny. It was just us and our parents. I was never the kind of girl who wanted the huge wedding, so it was intimate and sweet. The only thing that got really screwed up was the music when I was walking down the aisle. Apparently they asked Andrew if I wanted 'Here Comes the Bride,' which I would have loved, and he said, 'No, she's not that kind of girl.' So instead they played Shania Twain's 'From This Moment On.' I had a moment when I was walking down the aisle thinking, Do I say something? Really, this is happening right now?"