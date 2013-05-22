The Golden Rules of Sun Protection

5 of 9 Getty Images

Layer it on

Think you apply enough? Almost no one does. "Several big studies show that most people rub in only about a fourth of what's needed to reach the labeled SPF," notes Dr. Dover. Instead of that old advice to use a shot glass–size dose, all our experts recommend applying two coats. Squeeze a line of lotion down your arms and legs and rub in, then do it again.



Ditto for spray formulas: Hold the nozzle close to your skin and spritz, moving slowly up and down until you see a sheen, then go back over the area. For your face, apply a pea-size drop to each cheek, your forehead and your chin, then smear in. Repeat!