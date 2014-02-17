Surprising Health Uses for Everyday Foods

Kitchen staples that soothe sunburns, boost your mood, and more.

More
Sarah Richards
February 17, 2014
1 of 5 Getty Images

Don't eat it, use it!

If all you do is eat it, the food in your fridge and pantry isn't living up to its full potential. The latest research shows that everyday foods like vinegar and yogurt can be used as home remedies, for health and beauty challenges ranging from sunburns to a bout of the blues.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Getty Images

Vinegar

Use it to: Soothe a sunburn

Soak a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar to treat fried skin, says Bonnie McMillen, a nurse at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

3 of 5

Lemon zest

Use it to: Boost your mood

Aromatherapy research suggests that the scent of lemon oil can lift spirits. Add lemon zest to iced tea; inhale the aroma.

Watch the video: How to Zest a Lemon  
Advertisement
4 of 5 Getty Images

Yogurt

Use it to: Keep your skin looking fresh

Use plain Greek yogurt as a mask: The live bacteria remove toxins, and the acidity balances the pH of skin, says Dharma Singh Khalsa, MD, author of Food as Medicine.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Getty Images

Chamomile tea

Use it to: Reduce skin irritation

Dip a washcloth in a strong iced brew and press onto skin to help relieve inflammation, suggests Valori Treloar, MD, a dermatologist in Newton, Mass., and coauthor of The Clear Skin Diet.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up