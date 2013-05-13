5 Quick-and-Easy Leg-Sculpting Moves

Simple at-home exercises that tone your legs, burn fat, and build lean muscle.

More
Health.com
May 13, 2013
1 of 6 Getty Images

Lean legs fast

These five toning moves from celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, author of The Body Reset Diet, will blast fat and build lean, sexy muscle. Of course, mix in basic cardio, like walking or jogging, for 30 minutes at least twice a week for maximum fat-burning and sculpting.


Advertisement
2 of 6 Jason Lee

Skater Lunge

Works: Quads, hamstrings, glutes

Start with feet shoulder-width apart and arms at side. Take a giant step back with left leg, crossing it diagonally behind right leg, while extending right arm out to side and swinging left across hips (A). Hop about 2 feet to the left and repeat on opposite side (B).

This is 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 20 reps.
3 of 6 Jason Lee

Stiff-Legged Dead Lift

Works: Hamstrings

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent; hold a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand, palms facing front of thighs (A). With head up and shoulders back, inhale and push hips back (keep weight on heels), lowering torso as you slide weights down thighs (B). Slowly raise to starting position (A).

This is 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 20 reps.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Jason Lee

Two-Thirds Jump Squat

Works: Quads, hamstrings

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, arms at sides. Lower into a squat, but go only two thirds of the way down (A), then jump straight up with arms reaching toward ceiling (B). When you land, return to squat (A).

This is 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 20 reps.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Jason Lee

Single-Leg Prone Curl

Works: Hamstrings

Lie face down with elbows bent; prop yourself up on forearms. Rest laces of left shoe on top of right heel (A). Bending knees, use right leg to lift left leg (like a weight) toward butt, soles of feet up (B), then lower. Keep lower abs tight to protect back.

This is 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 20 reps per leg.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Jason Lee

Bridge

Works: Glutes, hamstrings

Lie face up with arms at sides, palms face down, knees bent and feet flat on floor (A). Contract abs and glutes; raise hips to form a straight line from shoulders to knees (B). Hold for 25 seconds.

This is 1 rep. Do 3 reps.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up