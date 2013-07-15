Ultimate Metabolism-Boosting Workout

1 of 4 Getty Images

Burn fat faster

These moves from Amy Dixon, group fitness manager for Equinox in Santa Monica, Calif., are designed to build muscle and bone mass. They keep your metabolism cranking no matter what your age. Bonus: You can do them anywhere, with zero equipment.



Start with 1 set of each move. As your fitness level improves, work up to doing 5 sets of each move before going on to the next one to burn up to 300 calories.