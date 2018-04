White-flour tortillasWhether stuffed as a burrito, folded as a taco, or rolled as an enchilada, tortillas are key ingredients in most Mexican dishes. They can also be a good source of fiber if you choose the right kinds. Opt for whole-wheat tortillas to add filling fiber and protein.Using Mission brand 96% Fat Free Whole Wheat Tortillas instead of the enriched-flour version of the same tortillas provides 2 more grams of fiber, 1 more gram of protein, and 2 fewer grams of carbs per tortilla, for instance.